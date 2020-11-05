Commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 1920 visit to Dharwad and Hubballi

A series of programmes have been planned in Dharwad and Hubballi on November 10 and 11 to commemorate the centenary year of the visit of Mahatma Gandhi to the twin cities way back in 1920.

Based on the documents collected by linguist and activist Ganesh Devy on the visit of the Mahatma to the twin cities, Gandhi Peace Foundation, Chairman of the Chair of Gandhian Studies, Chitra Film Society and DASA Trust have chalked out programmes to commemorate the historical event.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Ganesh Devy and Chairman of Gandhi Peace Foundation Sanjiv Kulkarni said that at 6 a.m. on November 10, a meeting of pourakarmikas (civic workers) would be held in Dharwad and sweets would be distributed.

It would be followed by an all-religion prayer and also rendition of bhajans at the Gandhi Peace Foundation at 7 a.m. Then, saplings will be planted on the campus of Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) at 8 a.m. After breakfast at Buddha Rakkita School at 9 a.m., there would be a special programme at Anjuman College in Dharwad, where writers and intellectuals are expected to participate.

A painting exhibition has been planned at Bala Balaga to mark the occasion, followed by a dramatised reading of Hind Swaraj of Gandhi.

Dr. Kulkarni said that at 2 p.m. advocates would meet at the Dharwad Bar Association and there would be an oath-taking ceremony by Rotary Club members at 3 p.m. A release of a special cover brought out by India Posts would be held at Srujana Rangamandir at 4 p.m. followed by screening of “The Making of Mahatma”, he said.

On November 11, various activities for students would be held at Sana College in Hubballi at 9 a.m. followed by a Shramik Meeting in which APMC workers would participate. At noon, the members would garland Gandhiji’s statue near KIMS Hospital. After the release of a special postcard at Mahila Vidyapeeth at Vidyanagar in Hubballi, a meeting would be held at Congress Bhavan at 2 p.m. followed by a visit to Siddaroodh Math at 3 p.m.

Chairman of the Chair of Gandhian Studies Shivanand Shettar, Coordinators A.M. Khan of Chitra Film Society, writer Malati Pattanashetti and others were present at the press conference.

Gandhi’s visit

According to historical documents, on November 10, 1920, Gandhi visited Dharwad before proceeding to Belagavi to participate in the All India Congress session. In Dharwad, he had visited houses of freedom fighters at Kelageri, Saraswathpur and Ulavi Chennabasaveshwar temple and also elicited suggestions on the future course of freedom struggle at a public gathering. Gandhi later visited Siddharoodh Math in Hubballi. Mr. Ganesh Devy has collected documents pertaining to Gandhi’s visit and accordingly, the commemoration programme has been chalked out.