Comedy fest in Yadgir

March 03, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Basvaraj Mamani, stand-up comedian, said that Nage Habba (comedy fest) will be organized at 6 p.m. on Sunday in Yadgir in memory of his mother Matoshri Basamma. He said this at a press conference in Yadgir on Friday.

He is organizing the programme in memory of his mother and to felicitate Basavaraj Konnur, an educationist with the award of Janani.

Noted stand-up comedians such Gangavathi Pranesh, Narasimha Joshi, Gundanna Diggi, Raghavendra Achar, Prahlad Achar and Kogalli Kotresh will perform.

Mr Mamani said that five achievers from different fields will be felicitated during the event, he said. The programme will be at Wanakeri Layout.  

