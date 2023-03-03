HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Comedy fest in Yadgir

March 03, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Basvaraj Mamani, stand-up comedian, said that Nage Habba (comedy fest) will be organized at 6 p.m. on Sunday in Yadgir in memory of his mother Matoshri Basamma. He said this at a press conference in Yadgir on Friday.

He is organizing the programme in memory of his mother and to felicitate Basavaraj Konnur, an educationist with the award of Janani.

Noted stand-up comedians such Gangavathi Pranesh, Narasimha Joshi, Gundanna Diggi, Raghavendra Achar, Prahlad Achar and Kogalli Kotresh will perform.

Mr Mamani said that five achievers from different fields will be felicitated during the event, he said. The programme will be at Wanakeri Layout.  

Related Topics

Karnataka / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.