COMEDKARES to be inaugurated on Monday

The Hindu Bureau
October 08, 2022 23:20 IST

COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) is on Monday launching COMEDKARES, an initiative to provide a learning environment with focus on skills and exposure to advanced technology, said a release.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, will inaugurate COMEDKARES in the presence of M.R. Jayaram, chairman, COMEDK. The inauguration will be at Innovation Hub, Tabs Complex, Puttenhalli Main Road, Doddaballapura Road, Yelahanka. Shortly, branches will be opened in Mysuru and Mangaluru, said the release.

