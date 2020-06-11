COMEDK-UGET postponed to July 25

Bengaluru

11 June 2020 23:23 IST

COMEDK-UGET 2020, which was scheduled to be held on June 27, has been postponed to July 25. The entrance test is a gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in private engineering colleges in Karnataka. COMEDK has also decided to extend the last date to submit applications and provide edit options for candidates to choose the centres nearest to them. Candidates can submit new applications from June 14 to 17.

