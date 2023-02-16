ADVERTISEMENT

COMEDK UGET entrance exam to be held on May 28

February 16, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 The entrance exam will be conducted for colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges’ Association (KUPECA) and Uni-GAUGE member universities. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) and Uni-GAUGE entrance examinations will be held on May 28 as a combined examination for admissions to over 150 engineering colleges and 50 private and deemed universities, respectively.

The entrance exam will be conducted for colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges’ Association (KUPECA) and Uni-GAUGE member universities offering B.E, B.Tech programmes. The exam will be conducted online in over 150 cities across India, with over 400 test centres. This year, over one lakh students are expected to appear for the examination.

Applicants can register at www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com. The application process is open online up to April 24.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, S. Kumar, Executive Secretary at COMEDK, said, “Over 150 premier colleges accept students through UGET, and we are proud to provide a fair, inclusive and non-exploitative platform to connect them with young talent.”

COMED KARES

This year, COMEDK has also launched COMED KARES, an initiative to assist students from participating institutions in becoming job-ready through skill enhancement courses.

COMED KARES has set up eight innovation hubs in Karnataka, four of which are in Bengaluru and the rest in Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Belagavi. Each hub is housed in a 5000 sq-ft state-of-the-art centre. The hubs are equipped with high end equipment such as wood routing, laser cutting, 3D printers, AR-VR equipment, hand tools, Computer SW, UI–UX tools, officials said.

Programmes like Rapid Prototyping, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Internet of Things (IOT) are offered at the innovation hubs. With this initiative, Karnataka has also become the first state to introduce skill-based training to private engineering colleges, the officials added.

