COMEDK UGET-2022 entrance test on Sunday

June 15, 2022 21:02 IST

COMEDK is conducting its ‘UGET and Uni-GAUAGE E-2022’ entrance test on Sunday all over India for UG courses in engineering for colleges in Karnataka and select PAN India member universities.

The examination will be computer-based (online) and held across 230 test centres in 154 cities across the country in two sessions. While the morning session will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, the afternoon session will be held from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

This year, 61,635 candidates have enrolled for ‘UGET and Uni-GAUAGE E-2022’ test all over India.

Instructions to candidates

* Candidates should reach examination centre as per reporting time mentioned in Test Admission Ticket

* Carry Test Admission Ticket downloaded from applicant login along with two recent passport size colour photographs

* Candidates are required to carry a mask, gloves, transparent water bottle, sanitizer (50 ml) along with exam-related documents

* Since this is an all-India level examination, the dress code for the COMEDK 2022 exam will be in line with what is advocated by the respective State government. However, full sleeves dress/shirts and any dress material covering the ears and head is prohibited to prevent malpractices