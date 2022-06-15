Karnataka

COMEDK UGET-2022 entrance test on Sunday

COMEDK is conducting its ‘UGET and Uni-GAUAGE E-2022’ entrance test on Sunday all over India for UG courses in engineering for colleges in Karnataka and select PAN India member universities.

The examination will be computer-based (online) and held across 230 test centres in 154 cities across the country in two sessions. While the morning session will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, the afternoon session will be held from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

This year, 61,635 candidates have enrolled for ‘UGET and Uni-GAUAGE E-2022’ test all over India.

Instructions to candidates

* Candidates should reach examination centre as per reporting time mentioned in Test Admission Ticket

* Carry Test Admission Ticket downloaded from applicant login along with two recent passport size colour photographs

* Candidates are required to carry a mask, gloves, transparent water bottle, sanitizer (50 ml) along with exam-related documents

* Since this is an all-India level examination, the dress code for the COMEDK 2022 exam will be in line with what is advocated by the respective State government. However, full sleeves dress/shirts and any dress material covering the ears and head is prohibited to prevent malpractices


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2022 9:07:14 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/comedk-uget-2022-entrance-test-on-sunday/article65530693.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY