COMEDK-UGET 2020 put off to August 1

19 June 2020 23:14 IST

COMEDK-UGET 2020, which was scheduled to be held on July 25, has been postponed by a week to August 1. The entrance test is a gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in private engineering colleges in Karnataka.

The examination will be held in two shifts — the first from 9 a.m. to noon and the second from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., said a release. COMEDK received many requests from candidates appearing for NEET asking for the exam to be postponed. Students said they would not be able to travel to sit for NEET, slated to be held on July 26.

“It is felt that a few COMEDK applicants may also appear for the Kannada Language Test being conducted by the KEA on the same day of the COMEDK test. A separate window will be provided for such candidates in the first week of July to capture their details. They will be accommodated in centres where UGET 2020 will be held in the second shift,” the release stated.

