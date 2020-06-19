Karnataka

COMEDK-UGET 2020 put off to August 1

COMEDK-UGET 2020, which was scheduled to be held on July 25, has been postponed by a week to August 1. The entrance test is a gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in private engineering colleges in Karnataka.

The examination will be held in two shifts — the first from 9 a.m. to noon and the second from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., said a release. COMEDK received many requests from candidates appearing for NEET asking for the exam to be postponed. Students said they would not be able to travel to sit for NEET, slated to be held on July 26.

“It is felt that a few COMEDK applicants may also appear for the Kannada Language Test being conducted by the KEA on the same day of the COMEDK test. A separate window will be provided for such candidates in the first week of July to capture their details. They will be accommodated in centres where UGET 2020 will be held in the second shift,” the release stated.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 11:15:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/comedk-uget-2020-put-off-to-august-1/article31873165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY