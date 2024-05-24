COMEDK toppers attribute success to perseverance

The COMEDK-2024 toppers are planning to enter the Indian Institutes of Technology and prepare for the JEE (Advance) exam which will be held on May 26.

Balasathya Saravanan, Narayana Co-Kaveri Bhavan, Kasavanahalli, who got the first rank, said, “Our syllabus comprised valuable lessons useful for the COMEDK as well as the JEE entrance exams that prepared us to tackle the academic challenges. My parents and our teachers laid a foundation of knowledge.” He also advised future aspirants to seek guidance from their teachers and focus on solving mock tests from previous years’ question papers with commitment and perseverance.

Devansh Tripathi, the second-rank holder, attributed his success to the constant support and academic infrastructure of his coaching centre. “I am mainly focussing on JEE (Advanced), which will be held on May 26. The primary preparation for that entrance exam gave him an upper hand in appearing for COMEDK. I dedicated 12 hours a day to studies, and although there were instances of pressure and academic hurdles, his faculty and parents formed the base of his support system,” he said.

Sanaa Tabassum, the third rank holder, and also from Narayana Co-Kaveri Bhavan, Kasavanahalli is yet another IIT aspirant focused on her JEE (Advanced) exam. “The JEE syllabus aligned with COMEDK, which was quite useful. Also, there are a lot of talented people in my class, so the competition was always high, which motivated me to keep going,” she said.

