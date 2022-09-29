COMEDK starts UGET-2022 counselling

Even before getting a formal green signal from the State government, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has commenced the process for UGET-2022 counselling for engineering courses from Thursday.

COMEDK has released a total of 18,439 seats, in its 60% management quota, including 15,995 seats for general merit and 2,444 for Hyderabad-Karnataka quota, for the first round of counselling.

Till October 2

COMEDK has allowed students to do choice filling (in the mock round) from Thursday 4 p.m. to October 2, 11 a.m. Mock allotment will be held on October 4, 11 a.m.

Due to CET-2022 counselling delay, the State government has not given a formal go ahead to Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) to commence counselling for professional courses. The government has postponed the meeting twice with the KUPECA in this regard.

Again, KUPECA had written a letter to government and requested permission to commence UGET-2022 counselling for professional courses on September 19.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has resolved the KCET-2022 repeaters issue and Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the revised UGCET-2022 result to October 1 and the Higher Education Minister is also announced that CET counselling will start from October 3.

M.R. Jayaram, Vice-Chairman, COMEDK, told The Hindu, “On the appeal of the government, COMEDK didn’t start the counseling process in view of the KEA case pending before the High Court. Now that the issue has been resolved and KEA has also announced that it will start its counseling, COMEDK decided that counseling should start immediately. We conducted COMEDK exam at the pan-India level and more than 70% of the students are from all over India. That is why we started counselling for 60% of management quota seats.”

Fee to be announced shortly

The upper limit of basic annual tuition fee, as agreed between the State government and the Association of Colleges, was between ₹2,01,960 and ₹1,43,748 as per last year. COMEDK has said that fee for current year will be updated shortly.