COMEDK launches innovation hub in Mysuru

December 21, 2022 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - MYSURU

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) launched an innovation hub in Mysuru on December 21 with the objective of supporting engineering students of member institutions stay up-to-date on the latest developments in technology.

Part of an initiative ‘ComedKares’, the innovation hub will focus on subjects, like social innovation, machine learning & artificial intelligence, in a bid to infuse an innovative and design-thinking mindset among students.

Such innovation hubs have been planned across Karnataka to enhance the quality of institutions in collaboration with QS iGauge, a quality rating company. The centre will run courses that will supplement the learning of students in addition to their regular college curriculum.

Also on the anvil are programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, Augmented Reality. The fees for these courses will be minimal to ensure easy affordability for students. The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has extended support by recognising the programme with credits.

Dr M.R. Jayaram, Chairman, COMEDK said the jobs and workspaces of today are getting increasingly technology-intensive. ‘’Today, the majority of engineering students are not industry-ready and, hence, need hands-on experience to enhance the theoretical lessons provided by colleges,” he said.

The innovation hubs will enable engineering students to benefit from these facilities and undertake projects. The design of the programme is in line with National Education Policy, and will eventually foster a sense of entrepreneurship and improve employability of engineers, said Mr. Jayaram.

Under Phase 1, innovation hubs have been planned in Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Belagavi and in Bengaluru (4 hubs). Each hub will be housed in a 5,000 sq-ft state-of-the-art centre. The hubs will be equipped with high-end equipment, including wood routing, laser cutting, 3D printers, AR-VR equipment, hand tools, computer SW and UI –UX tools, according to Mr. Jayaram.

COMEDK said rapid technological advancements have created new challenges for engineers, prompting the inclusion of new practices in the curriculum.

Data from the Ministry of Human Resource Development indicates that India has 6,214 engineering and technology institutions that are enrolling 2.9 million students, and approximately 1.5 million engineers enter the job market every year. However, they lack the skills necessary for employment and ComedKares is an effort to redress this lacunae.

Dr. B. Sadashive Gowda, Dean, Faculty of Engineering at VTU and Principal, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering; Dr. C.G. Bethsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha; Dr. A.N. Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, JSS Science and Technology University; and CII Mysuru Chairperson Supriya Salian were among the participants at the event.