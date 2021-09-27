COMEDK: Karnataka candidates bag 44 of top 100 ranks

Five of them are in the top 10; the competitive exam was conducted online at 244 centres across the country

A total of 44 candidates from Karnataka bagged the first 100 ranks in the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) examination, the results of which were announced on Sunday. Of these five students from the State were in the top 10 ranks.

The competitive examination, which is the gateway for admissions into private engineering courses, was conducted online in 244 centres across the country. The toppers said that they got more time to prepare as board examinations were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Veeresh B. Patil, a student of the Oxford Independent PU College, who bagged the first rank, said he used the opportunity to prepare a study plan.

“I made notes in class, and this helped me immensely. I could revise key concepts by just looking at my notes,” he said. He is aspiring for a seat in the Indian Institute of Technology and is planning to write the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) next month.

Shiva Sudhan Rajamani from St. Paul’s English School, J.P. Nagar, who was ranked second, said he took multiple mock tests in preparation. “I mainly focused on preparing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) and that preparation helped me crack the COMEDK,” he said.

Of the 66,304 candidates who registered for the test, 44,111 candidates wrote the COMEDK. More than 16,632 students were from Karnataka.

Of the 4,660 candidates who were in 90th-100th percentile, 1,244 candidates were from the State. As many as 4,343 candidates were in the 80th-90th percentile with 1,193 from Karnataka, said COMEDK in a release.

The number of seats available, the quantum of tuition fees and counselling dates would be notified soon.

The COMEDK counselling would be conducted online and the candidates have to upload the scanned copies of their documents using their login IDs.