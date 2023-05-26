May 26, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK 2023) Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) will be held on Sunday May 28, for admissions to over 150 engineering colleges and over 50 private and deemed universities.

This is a computer-based examination, and will be held at 264 test centres in 180 cities across India. Around 96,000 candidates are expected to attempt the test this year.

The COMEDK exam will be held in two sessions. The morning session will be held between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. The second session will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Instructions for candidates

Candidates should reach the examination centres as per the reporting time mentioned in the Test Admission Ticket. They should carry their Test Admission Ticket downloaded from the applicant login along with two recent passport size colour photographs. Candidates can only carry the test admit ticket, two passport size photos, unique ID proof as declared in application, transparent water bottle, a pencil to the exam hall.

Dress Code:

A release said as this is an all India level examination, the dress code for the COMEDK-2023 exam will be in line with what is advocated by the respective state government. “However, full sleeves dress/shirts and any dress material covering the ears and head is prohibited to prevent malpractices,” it added.