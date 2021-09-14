Comedian Raju Talikoti in hospital after assault

HUBBALLI

14 September 2021 20:41 IST

Complaint filed against him for assaulting woman

Comedian and theatre artiste Raju Talikoti has been admitted to hospital in Vijayapura after a relative of him attacked him over a family issue.

The incident is said to have taken place at Yogapur Ashraya Colony in Vijayapura. In his complaint, Raju Talikoti has said that he was threatened at gun point and assaulted. Raju Talikoti is now being treated in a private hospital.

Meanwhile, a counter complaint has been filed against Raju Talikoti in the Vijayapura Woman Police Station for assaulting Sana Karajagi, wife of Fayaz Karajagi, who is a relative of Raju Talikoti.

Ms. Karajagi has been admitted to a private hospital.

Along with Raju Talikoti, his wife, Prema, Fayaz Karajagi and Pintu Karajagi have been named in the complaint.