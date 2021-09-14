Karnataka

Comedian Raju Talikoti in hospital after assault

Comedian and theatre artiste Raju Talikoti has been admitted to hospital in Vijayapura after a relative of him attacked him over a family issue.

The incident is said to have taken place at Yogapur Ashraya Colony in Vijayapura. In his complaint, Raju Talikoti has said that he was threatened at gun point and assaulted. Raju Talikoti is now being treated in a private hospital.

Meanwhile, a counter complaint has been filed against Raju Talikoti in the Vijayapura Woman Police Station for assaulting Sana Karajagi, wife of Fayaz Karajagi, who is a relative of Raju Talikoti.

Ms. Karajagi has been admitted to a private hospital.

Along with Raju Talikoti, his wife, Prema, Fayaz Karajagi and Pintu Karajagi have been named in the complaint.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 8:42:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/comedian-raju-talikoti-in-hospital-after-assault/article36458159.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY