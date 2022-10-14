Come to the mainstream, Nomadic communities told

The Hindu Bureau Yadgir
October 14, 2022 22:58 IST

Snehal R., new Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir assumed office on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has appealed that nomadic communities should get the benefits out of the programmes which were introduced by the governments and put efforts to come to mainstream.

She was addressing a meeting in Yadgir to discuss extending the house benefits to nomadic communities in Indira Nagar in Gurmitkal on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner, after hearing their problems patiently, suggested to them to not develop any bad habits like consuming alcohol and practicing superstition. She specifically said that to provide the education to the children by using the benefits and bring them to the mainstream. “They can bring changes in the community and society as well,” she added.

Channabasava, Deputy Director of Social Welfare department, Shivasharanappa Nandagiri, Director of District Urban Development Cell, Bharati, Officer of TMC Gurmitkal and others were present. 

