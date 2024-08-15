ADVERTISEMENT

Come out of the shackles of caste, sects and religion, says HC judge Krishna Dixit

Published - August 15, 2024 09:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Senior Judge of the High Court has emphasised the need for all Indians to work harmoniously shoulder to shoulder to facilitate comprehensive development of the nation

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Judge of High Court of Karnataka Krishna N. Dixit delivering the Independence Day speech at the High Court of Karnataka in Dharwad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Senior Judge of High Court of Karnataka Krishna N. Dixit has emphasised the need for all Indians to come out of the shackles of caste, sects and religion and work harmoniously shoulder to shoulder to facilitate the comprehensive development of the nation.

Hoisting the national flag at High Court of Karnataka in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Dixit gave a call to protect freedom which was earned through sacrifices by forefathers.

Recalling the history of India, he said that despite being attacked by foreign rulers for centuries, Indians managed to preserve its culture and tradition. Elaborating on the long freedom struggle that finally resulted in liberation of India, Mr. Dixit recalled the contribution of all freedom fighters and Baba Saheb Ambedkar, who framed the Constitution.

Only concerted efforts by all the citizens coming out of the shackles of caste and community will lead to the path of progress, he said.

High Court judges B.M. Shyam Prasad, Hanchate Sanjeevkumar, Ravi V. Hosmani, Shivashankar Amarannavar, J.M. Khazi, C.M. Joshi, K.S. Hemalekha, Vijaykumar Patil, Additional Registrar General Shantaveer Shivappa, Additional Registrar (Judicial) J.R. Mendonca, senior advocates, public prosecutors and office-bearers of the Bar Association were present.

