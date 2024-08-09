‘Combining fundamentals with engineering will result in productive research, projects’

Secretary of the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) Ashok M. Raichur has said that combining fundamentals with engineering will result in productive research and projects to find a solution to different problems.

Addressing a two-day 47th Series of Student Project Programme (SPP) and Annual State-Level Poster Presentation-cum-Project Exhibition at Sharnbasva University here on Friday, Prof. Raichur, who is also a Professor in the Department of Materials Engineering in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, said that the KSCST promotes project proposals that lay emphasis on providing solutions to fundamental problems.

Shedding light on SPP and how the KSCST has been extending its helping hand to budding technocrats and scientists in their innovative project works, Prof. Raichur advised students that their research project should focus on finding a solution to local problems and also those faced by the State.

“The projects presented by students should find solution to the problems of society and local community,” he added.

He said that students and the scientific community have a great responsibility of giving something back to society.

Prof. Raichur said that there is a need for research projects on finding a permanent solution to the Solid Waste Management in smaller cities. Although there is a planned Solid Waste Management programme in bigger cities, finding a permanent solution to this problem remains insurmountable in bigger cities, while in the smaller cities the situation is still worse.

For sustainable living in semi urban and urban areas, there is a need for more research work on Solid Waste Management, he said.

Secretary of Sharnbasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh inaugurated the 47th Series of Student Project Programme and State Level Poster Presentation and Project Exhibition.

Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Anilkumar Bidve and others were present.