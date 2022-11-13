Combing operations under way in Nagarahole to rescue three tiger cubs

Their mother was found snared to death near the Taraka dam on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
November 13, 2022 22:51 IST

A massive combing operation got under way in Nagarahole for the search and rescue of three tiger cubs whose mother was snared and met with a grisly death on Saturday.

Though two of the cubs were sighted during the combing operation, it was already dusk and hence the field staff retreated from the site. Harsha, director of Nagarahole, said they have installed 11 pairs of camera traps besides deploying a drone to get an aerial view. This will help ascertain the presence of the tigers and the forest staff can move in to rescue them, he added.

A team of 70 staff have joined the operations which will continue on Monday. Mr. Harsha said the field staff tracked fresh pugmarks and scat that has given them confidence that the cubs were alive.

‘’It is the same area where the tigress and the cubs used to be sighted. The cubs, that are hardly 8 months old, would not have ventured too far,” said another official.

The combing operations consequent to the discovery of the carcass follows a hue and cry to rescue the cubs as it is feared that they are too young to hunt on their own and hence could starve to death.

Mr. Harsha said while tigers are not known to hunt when they are around 6 to 8 months old, a fresh kill was also spotted in the same vicinity near the Taraka dam within the Antharasanthe range. “This has given us confidence that the tigers may have hunted a small prey animal and are not starving,” he added.

Special tiger force

Wildlife activists have expressed concern about the snares and traps on the forest periphery and asked the authorities to deploy the special tiger force to comb and dismantle them.

“Though they are laid for wild boar to protect crops from being raided, flagship species like tigers too end up being trapped and thus the snares pose a threat to wildlife in general,” argued the activists.

