Combing operations launched to trap tiger on the prowl in Kodagu

One person was killed in an estate in an attack on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 25, 2022 21:21 IST

A combing operation was launched on Sunday to track and trap the tiger on the prowl which killed one person at Bommada Haadi in  Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu district on Saturday evening.

Three elephants have been deployed for combing while 40 forest guards and watchers are also on foot march to track the tiger’s movement.

B.N.N. Murthy, Conservator of Forests, Kodagu circle, told The Hindu that the estate where the tiger attack took place was hardly 400 metres from the Kalahalla range of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. It is suspected that the tiger was retreating to the jungles but the authorities have installed camera traps apart from two cages to trap the tiger.

It has transpired that the same tiger had killed a cow on Friday and when the Forest Department personnel inspected the area and sought permission for installation of camera traps, it was denied by the estate owner. Mr. Murthy said the owner insisted that the carcass be buried and even deployed his workers for the purpose when the tiger attack took place resulting in the death of Raju, 52.

The authorities could not deploy unmanned aerial vehicle or drone to keep a tab on the tiger’s movement below, given the thick canopy and vegetation. Though there is a trench bordering the forest and the haadi, it only  helps prevent the movement of elephants but is no safeguard against tigers or leopards.

