Combing operation launched to trace the leopard in T. Narsipur

December 02, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

A combing operation was launched at T. Narsipur on Friday involving 11 teams and nearly 100 Forest Department personnel to track the leopard that attacked and killed a 21 year-old student on Thursday.

Meghana, a student of T. Narsipur Government First Grade College was mauled by the leopard near her house at Kebbehundi village.

Special tiger force personnel from Bandipur have also reached the place and a drone has been deployed for aerial surveillance to track the leopard.

Kamala Karikalan, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial), Mysuru, said that 10 cages along with live bait have been set up in their effort to trap the leopard as fresh pug marks were sighted in the vicinity during the combing operation. Veterinarians from the wildlife wing were also at the spot.

She said the teams would camp and monitor for the leopard’s movement as they expected it to come out of the thickets and hideout to stalk its prey. The use of elephants to comb the area was ruled out due to the hilly terrain, said Ms. Karikalan.

This was the second human death due to leopard attack within four weeks in T. Narsipur taluk alone and hence the locals were perturbed by the developments and were pressing for its capture.

Besides, the landscape around T. Narsipur with vast swathe of sugarcane fields had turned out to be an ideal habitat for leopards to thrive. As a result, the Forest Department had identified key areas or trouble spots where leopards were frequently sighted and had decided to comb the place besides placing cages to trap them, said Ms. Karikalan.

In addition to 10 cages already placed, three more were being procured for the purpose, she added. Additional camera traps would also be set up in areas where the leopard sighting had been reported, she said.

Meanwhile, the body of Meghana was handed over to family members after post-mortem and the last rites were performed. The authorities have released ₹5 lakh as compensation and the remaining sum of ₹2.5 lakh would be released once the official formalities are completed.