Combing operation for elusive tiger continues

November 13, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The combing operations for the tiger which killed a farmer in the Moliyur range of Bandipur National Park over a week ago have not yielded any results, putting the authorities on the tenterhooks.

The tiger has proved to be elusive so far though its images have been captured by the camera trap equipment installed in and around the village where the farmer was killed.

Ramesh Kumar, Director, Bandipur National Park, said the tiger is a male aged around 8 to 9 years and has been identified based on the stripes and the images in the Forest Department’s database of tigers. He said it has injuries on its body and returned to the same spot where the farmer was killed last Monday. “This is the only tiger that is lurking around the village. As it also visited the site where the farmer was killed, we suspect this to be the same tiger,” he said.

Though as many as five cages with bait have been placed in the vicinity, the tiger has avoided falling into the trap. Hence the authorities are striving to close-in with the help of elephants — Rohit and Hiranya which are part of the combing team – and tranquilize it. Even a drone has been deployed to provide an aerial view but it has not yielded any results so far. Besides, intermittent rains have also been hampering the operations which will resume again on Tuesday.

