Combing operation conducted

The Hassan district police conducted a combing operation around Kadadarvalli in Sakleshpur taluk, along with the officials of the Forest and Railways Departments, on Wednesday.

It was conducted after two unidentified persons wielding weapons threatened railway workers on the tracks near Kadadarvalli two days ago.

A team of 11 policemen joined the operation. They went around the villages and forest areas. They also interacted with local people to check if they had noticed any suspected Maoists in the locality. The operation involved around 30 people.

B.N. Nandini, Additional SP, told The Hindu that a joint combing operation was conducted. “So far, we have no information to suggest the movement of the Naxals in the area. Our men spoke to villagers as well,” she said.