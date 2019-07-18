Karnataka

Combing operation conducted

The police, along with officials of the Forest and Railways, conducting the combing operation at Kadadarvalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Wednesday.

The police, along with officials of the Forest and Railways, conducting the combing operation at Kadadarvalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Wednesday.  

more-in

The Hassan district police conducted a combing operation around Kadadarvalli in Sakleshpur taluk, along with the officials of the Forest and Railways Departments, on Wednesday.

It was conducted after two unidentified persons wielding weapons threatened railway workers on the tracks near Kadadarvalli two days ago.

A team of 11 policemen joined the operation. They went around the villages and forest areas. They also interacted with local people to check if they had noticed any suspected Maoists in the locality. The operation involved around 30 people.

B.N. Nandini, Additional SP, told The Hindu that a joint combing operation was conducted. “So far, we have no information to suggest the movement of the Naxals in the area. Our men spoke to villagers as well,” she said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 4:37:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/combing-operation-conducted/article28528264.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY