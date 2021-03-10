Combing on but Kodagu tiger remains elusive

Mysuru

10 March 2021 22:55 IST

Affected villagers stage protests at Srimangala, Ponnampet

The tiger suspected to have killed a boy in Belluru village in Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu district early this week, continues to be elusive.

Though six elephants and a slew of Forest Department personnel are combing the ground with a drone providing aerial imagery, the tiger was not sighted on Wednesday.

Local farmers and villagers formed a human chain and staged a rally at Srimangala and assembled at Ponnampet to express their ire. There was another round of rally and human chain formation at Gonikoppal as well. The elected representatives too were at the receiving end of the protesters and there are fresh concerns over the economic impact of the back-to-back deaths as plantation workers are now refusing to attend to work citing lack of safety.

