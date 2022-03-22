Colourful, vibrant celebrations in Hubballi

Ranga Panchami is celebrated on fifth day after the Full Moon as part of Holi festival

A giant bamboo image of Kamanna (Lord Manmatha) being burnt in an effigy during the Ranga Panchami celebrations at Myadar Oni to mark the conclusion of Holi festivities in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

With the scare of COVID-19 slowly disappearing and most of the restrictions in public places gone, the vibrant celebrations of Ranga Panchami celebrated on fifth day after the Full Moon as part of Holi festival returned to Hubballi on Tuesday.

Though, as usual, traffic restrictions were in place in the city during the celebrations, that did not deter the spirit of the festivities. As it has been a practice in the recent years, direct access to several roads was cut using temporary barricades to prevent free movement of vehicles and also haphazard riding.

While the spirit was high, literally among some, the participation in terms of number was not that great when compared to the pre-COVID years. Yet, it was still a riot of colours coupled with gaiety and revelry.

Like in the previous years, the authorities had strictly banned rain dance and high decibel DJ music disappointing the young men and women. But drum beats were enough for them to dance their hearts out.

As always children enjoyed Holi a lot this time too as they had ample space to play around. Armed with pitchkaris and water balloons, they conducted target practice on every passerby whether on vehicle or on foot. And, in the narrow streets of Kamaripet, the practice of pouring bucketful of coloured water over passersby continued unabated.

In most of the extension areas, the celebrations were vibrant in the morning and subsequently, girls and boys and some enthusiastic middle-aged couples left their localities to visit other areas to play Holi with their friends and acquaintances.

Several members of the Muslim community also took part in the celebrations with their Hindu friends and acquaintances in some localities.

Women applying colour on police personnel on duty during the Ranga Panchami celebrations in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Police in colours

As it happens every year, friendly policemen got drenched in colours during the Holi celebrations this year too. In some localities, women came out and smeared gulal and other colours on the faces of police personnel and officers and offered sweets to them.

As per tradition, Ranga Panchami celebrations concluded with puja offered to Kamanna (Lord Manmatha). However, the rituals of Kamadahana (burning Kamanna in an effigy) began only in the afternoon and in some localities such as Channapet, the rituals were conducted late in the evening.

In addition to barricades, police contingents were deployed at strategic points as a precautionary measure and the celebrations concluded peacefully, sources in the police said.