Colourful rangolis enliven Dasara festive mood

October 16, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A rangoli drawing competition was organised as part of Womens Dasara on the palace premises in Mysuru on Monday.

A rangoli drawing competition was organised as part of Womens Dasara on the palace premises in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Women made use of the Rangoli competition organised as part of Mahila Dasara on the palace premises here on Monday to portray guarantees announced for women by the Siddaramaiah governnment.

Besides, a variety of colourful and attractive rangolis were drawn enlivening the festive mood as women, not just from Mysuru, but also from other districts as well, thronged the venue to showcase their talent and creativity.

A participant drew rangoli in the shape of Nandi - similar to the one situated atop Chamundi Hills.

Many attractive designs of rangolis were drawn on the forecourt of the palace. The event was inaugurated by MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who said rangoli symbolised our culture and tradition.

The prizes were presented to women whose rangoli designs were adjudged the best.

The Mahila Dasara and Makkala Dasaa events have been scheduled at J.K. Grounds till October 20. Various events have been scheduled where women and children have been participating. The valedictory will be held on October 20 at 5.30 p.m.

