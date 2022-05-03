Colourful processions, programmes mark Basava Jayanti

Birth anniversary celebrated in Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada districts

Folk artistes gave a lively performance during the Basava Jayanti procession in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Colourful processions and programmes marked Basava Jayanti, the birth anniversary celebrations of 12th century reformer Basaveshwara in the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada on Tuesday.

The celebrations were more vibrant this time, with the district administrations organising colourful processions involving folk artistes from across the region to mark the occasion.

Apart from the processions organised by the authorities, scores of other processions were organised by various organisations that follow the principles taught by Basaveshwara, in which people of all ages, including women and children, took part.

Portraits of Basaveshwara were carried in embellished vehicles as part of processions taken out on the thoroughfares of the respective villages, towns and cities in the region. Folk artistes added colour to the celebrations with their lively performances.

Vachanas

Across the region, Basava Kendras, that strictly follow the teachings of Basaveshwara, took out processions with people symbolically carrying bundles of palm leaf manuscripts over their heads to signify the importance of the Vachana Literature that dates back to the 12h century.

Lectures were also organised as part of the celebrations with speakers elaborating on the basic tenets of the Basava philosophy and what should be done to preserve and proliferate it.

In Dharwad, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil flagged off a procession and subsequently, took part in the Basava Jayanti celebrations.

Muslims take part

This time, as Basava Jayanti coincided with Ramzan, members of the Muslim community visited local temples and mutts to pay floral tributes to Basaveshwara.