Colourful processions mark Kanaka Jayanti in Belagavi, Vijayapura districts

Bhakta Shrestha Kanaka Dasa Jayanti was celebrated across districts on Monday.

In Belagavi and Vijayapura districts, colourful processions were taken out in the morning.

Folk artists performed Dollu Kunita and folk dances along the way. Artists dressed up as Kanaka Dasa sang his Bhakti songs.

MLA Asif (Raju) Sait, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde and other officers were present during the inauguration of the procession.

A public function was held in the Kumara Gandharva Kala Mandir in Belagavi jointly by the district administration, the Belagavi City Corporation and the Department of Kannada and Culture.

Deputy Commissioner of the City Corporation Uday Kumar, who inaugurated the celebrations, spoke on the life and contribution of the saint-poet.

He said that the contribution of Kanaka Dasa through his spiritual songs and prose writings contributed greatly to the whole quantum of India’s Dasa Sahitya.

“However, we should not just read them, wonder at them and then forget them. It is our responsibility to adopt them in our daily life. We have to realise that through his Bhakti literature, Kanaka Dasa gave us important lessons in social equality and stress arising out of daily life. It is a matter of pride for us that he was born in this State and wrote in Kannada. It is our responsibility to preserve and protect his literature and legacy,” he said.

Sri Siddayogi Amareswara Appaji said that the term Bhakti has positive connotations and did not mean servitude. “It means surrendering ourselves to our own soul,” he said.

“Kanaka Dasa tried to create awareness through his Keerthanas and worked hard to fight the caste system in society in the 15th-16th centuries. He played an active role in spreading the message of equality and uplifting community. He gained popularity through his simple writings and compositions, showing his innovation using the everyday activities of the common man through his literary writings. That is why he remains relevant even today. May his teachings guide us towards a harmonious and compassionate existence,” the seer said.

The seer related the story of how Kanaka Nayaka, a war leader, turned to asceticism after a war. “He became one of the strong pillars of Hari Dasa literature in Kannada,” the seer added.

Retired police officer Ashoka Sadalagi, Deputy Director of Kannada and Culture Department Vidyawati Bhanjatri, the former Mayor Yallappa Kuruba, community leaders like Prakash Pujeri, Rekha Dalwai, S.T. Sabannavara, Pratap Kumar and others were present.

In Vijayapura

Karnataka Bala Vikas Academy chairman Sangameshwar Babaleshwar spoke at an event organised in Kandagal Hanumantaraya Hall in Vijayapura.

He said that the lessons of equality, non-discrimination, purification of the soul and social service given by Kanaka Dasa are for all mankind and for all times to come.

“Kanaka Dasa was among the saints who helped us open our inner eyes of wisdom. He taught us to respect others irrespective of their social or economic standing,” he said.

He said that the Bal Vikas Academy will organise competitions to spread the ideas of Kanaka Dasa for school and college children.

ZP CEO Rishi Ananda said that Kanaka Dasa, who was a disciple of Vyasa Tirtha, was among the most important social reformers who adopted the Bhakti movement.

Kanaka Dasa has not only dedicated various genres of literature like Kirtanas, Suladis, Ugabhogas to the world of Kannada literature but also made his own contribution to the world of music.

Kanaka Dasa composed more than 300 hymns. He created many works, including Haribhaktisara, Mohana Tarangini, Ramdhanyacharita, Nalacharita, Mr. Anand said.

Resource person A.H. Kolamali described Kanaka Dasa as the voice of the deprived. He was a genius who challenged prejudices and social evils through his writings. He gave us the gift of knowledge and wisdom. Today’s young generation should adopt these principles, he said.

Community leaders leaders Mallanna Shirasyad, Siddarama Biradar, Ramaswamy Kolamali, S.C. Kurle, Mahesh Pujari and Assistant Director of Department of Kannada and Culture Santosh Bhovi attended the event.

Additional Police Commissioner Shankar Marihal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Somalinga Gennoor and others were present.