Colourful processions, folk performances mark Valmiki Jayanti celebrations in several districts

Colourful processions with lively performances from folk troupes, floral tributes, talks on the life and contribution of the saint-poet and other programmes marked the birth anniversary celebrations of Maharshi Valmiki in the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada on Thursday.

During the programmes organised by the district administrations, government agencies and also by schools and colleges across these districts, rich tributes were paid to the saint-poet by taking out processions with portraits mounted on vehicles. And, the processions were led by folk troupes.

In the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations organised by the Dharwad district administration, the portrait of the saint-poet was taken out in a chariot (rath) after Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. offered puja to Maharshi Valmiki.

The procession covered the thoroughfares of the city before culminating at Karnatak Vidyavardhakh Sangha where a stage programme was organised.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Prabhu termed the life of the saint-poet as a lesson in itself. Through the composition of the epic Ramayana, Maharshi Valmiki has given the message of eternal life values to society, she said.

“Committing a mistake is natural. But, after realising it, one should correct oneself and move forward, ensuring that the same mistake is not repeated. A man, who was a professional hunter, upon realising the truth, transformed his life and wrote a great epic that has become a valuable guide to humanity. The moral lessons of the saint-poet have been instrumental in shaping a good life,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner also emphasised the significance of education in shaping the overall development of a community. The government has implemented numerous schemes for the development of the underprivileged and by availing of these benefits, everyone can become educated, she said.

District president of the Maharshi Valmiki Sangha Manohara Gudasalamani, Chandrashekhar Juttal and Suresh Gundanavar spoke on the occasion.

A host of officials, chairman of the Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority Shakir Sanadi and others were present.

Students who excelled in the SSLC and PU examinations and achievers from various fields were felicitated on the occasion.

Similar programmes were organised by the district and taluk administrations across the region.

Apart from government agencies, schools and colleges too organised programmes to mark the occasion.

At a few places, youths from the Valmiki community took out motorbike rallies to mark the occasion and children took part in processions dressed as the saint-poet.

