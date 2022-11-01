Colourful processions, cultural programmes mark Karnataka Rajyotsava

ADVERTISEMENT

Colourful processions and cultural programmes marked the Karnataka Rajyotsava in Dhawad, Haveri, Gadag, and Uttara Kannada on Tuesday, with people coming out in large numbers to celebrate ‘Kannada Habba’ (festival of Kannada).

While the district stadiums in the respective districts became the venue of the Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the district administration, local bodies had organised different programmes to mark the occasion.

This apart, various organisations, comprising members from different walks of life, conducted various programmes, including competitions and music events to celebrate the day. The arterial roads of the cities, towns, and villages wore a colourful look with Kannada flags being erected at different junctions. Red and yellow buntings that signify the Kannada flag were found on either side of the roads.

Offering puja to goddess Bhuvaneshwari and hoisting the flag at R.N. Shetty district stadium in Dharwad, Minister for Mines and Geology, Woman and Child Development and district in charge Halappa Achar said that soon the ‘Namma Clinics’ would be set up in the district as a step towards improving the healthcare sector. Six clinics would come up in Dharwad district, he said.

Listing out the various government initiatives, he said that the recently inaugurated Hubballi FMCG cluster would transform the entire economy of the region. It would create large number of jobs in the region for the youths, he said.

A swimming pool of international standards would be built in Dharwad at a cost of ₹35 crore with the help of contributions from ONGC, GAIL, and NMDC under CSR initiative, the Minister said.

Earlier, the Minister received the guard of honour from various contingents of the police, the armed police, and Home Guards.

Hundreds of students from various schools of Dharwad enthralled the spectators with their exuberant cultural programmes. A host of elected representatives and officials took part in the celebrations.

District in-charge Ministers for Gadag and Haveri respectively, B.C. Patil and Shivaram Hebbar, hoisted the flags and offered puja to portraits of goddess Bhuvaneshwari in Gadag and Haveri and recalled the history of birth of the State and the unification of Karnataka. Cultural programmes were presented by school children.

In Hubballi, a huge colourful procession was taken out from the Siddaroodh Mutt premises to Indira Glass House, with many organisations taking part in it. Tableaux by the NWKRTC Kannada Kriya Samiti and folk troupes were the centre of attraction. After former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar flagged off the procession, it covered the thoroughfares of the city before culminating at Indira Glass House.