Colourful processions and fervour mark Mahaveer Jayanti celebrations

April 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Hundreds of members of the Jain community celebrated Mahaveer Jayanti with fervour and took out colourful processions in the districts of Kittur Karnataka region to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, Mahaveer Jayanti celebrations were held in government offices and offices of government agencies and private organisations and associations. Floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Bhagwan Mahaveer, the 24th Jain Tirthankara.

In a programme organised jointly by the district administration and the Department of Kannada and Culture at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar and others paid floral tributes to Mahaveer.

President of the Dharwad District Jain Samaj Ashok Rokade and others took part in it.

In Hubballi, a colourful procession comprising tableaux was taken out by members of the Jain community. A large portrait of Bhagwan Mahaveer mounted on a vehicle was taken out in a procession along the thoroughfares of the central business district in the city. A large number of women took part in the procession.

In Belagavi too, a big and colourful procession was taken out to mark the occasion.

In some localities, formal functions were held to mark the occasion and floral tributes were paid. Speakers spoke about the life and contribution of Bhagwan Mahaveer.