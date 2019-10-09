Colourful procession taken out in Mandya

A cultural procession comprising various art troupes and tableaux was taken out here on Tuesday to mark the Dasara festivities.

C.S. Puttaraju, Melkote MLA, inaugurated the procession that was organised by ‘Mandya Youth Group’ by offering flowers to the idol of Sri Chamundeshwari near Gajendra Moksha Kola (temple pond), near Kalikamba temple, in the town. Group president Anil Anand performed a puja to the ‘Banni’ tree near the temple.

Artistes from different troupes performed Chilipili Gombe, Chamdma Vesha, Donne Varase, Puja Kunita, Veeragase, Nasik Dollu, Somana Kunita, Nagari, Nandi Dhvaja Kunita, Pata Kunita, Goravara Kunita and other forms of arts. ‘Chandrayaan-2’ and other tableaux received tremendous applause from the spectators.

The procession passed through the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and other main roads in the town before concluding at Kannika Parameshwari temple on Mandya-Bannur Main Road.

H.N. Manju, Yashika Anil, Rudrappa, B.M. Appajappa, Darshan, Vinay, Pramod, Rajanna, Devi and other group members were present.