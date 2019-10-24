Colourful procession marksKittur Utsav inauguration

Minister for Industries Jagadish Shettar inaugurated Kittur Utsav by garlanding the statue of Rani Channamma in Kittur on Wednesday.

Folk artistes performed during a colourful procession taken out in the town later. There were teams from around the district and outside.

They performed Dollu Kunita, Tase, Gombe Kunita, Halage Vadana, Janjh Pathak, Nandi Kolu, Kolata among other art forms.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashikala Jolle inaugurated an exhibition put up by the departments of information and industries.

She felicitated Rani Channamma’s descendants, including Baba Saheb Desai and Prabhuling Desai.

Chikkodi MP Anna Saheb Jolle, Belagavi Zilla Panchayat president Asha Aihole, MLAs Mahantesh Dodagoudar and Satish Jarkiholi and others were present.

Sports and cultural programmes will be held in Kittur on Thursday and Friday. Satish Patil, who is researching on Kittur dynasty, will speak on Thursday. Premakka Angadi will speak on the flood situation in North Karnataka. A workshop on agriculture and animal husbandry will be held on Thursday.