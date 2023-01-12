Colourful beginning to youth festival

January 12, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The 26th National Youth Festival, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Railway Ground in Hubballi on Thursday, was given a grand and colourful beginning through lively performances by troupes of young men and women.

A group of young girls gave a melodious start to the festival rendering famous Kannada lyrics and patriotic Hindi songs. The participants cutting across the barriers of language and geographical boundaries danced to the beats of the Kannada songs and appreciated each rendition with a thunderous applause.

The event also saw mesmerising performances of yoga and the traditional martial art ‘Malla Kambh’. A team of young boys and girls, enthralled the large crowd with their contortions and formations, in accordance with the music being played in the background.

The manoeuvres of young ‘malla kambh’ enthusiasts, who were trained by instruction Yogesh Malviya drew thunderous applause from the crowd. As the team members performed breathtaking postures and formations on the ‘malla kambh’ and on the ‘malla kambh’ ropes, the crowd responded with loud claps.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the National Youth Festival open by pressing the remote button, artistes of ‘dollu kunita’, ‘jaggalige mela’, and other folk arts provided a glimpse of what is in store over the next four days.

Soon after, the delegates from 28 States and 8 Union Territories presented glimpses of culture and art forms of their respective States.

Wearing traditional attire, the teams holding the flags of their respective States took part in the march past. The contingents also presented traditional dance forms much to the delight of thousands of youths who had gathered at the venue.

In the evening, the mega stage with the heritage Karnatak College, Dharwad, building as backdrop provided platform for entertaining performances from a galaxy talented artists.