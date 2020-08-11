Colleges that have finished PU admissions will be taken to task, says officer

Bengaluru

11 August 2020

Although the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results were announced on Monday, many pre-university colleges have already completed their admission process and enrolled students from Central boards as well as the State board by taking the latter group’s preparatory marks into consideration. The Department of Pre-University Education too has received complaints from parents and students.

M. Kanagavalli, director of the department, said that colleges cannot conduct admissions until the department issues the calendar of events. Action will be initiated against PU colleges if parents submit a complaint, she said. “The academic calendar of events has not been notified as we have to get government approval. No educational institution can be open till the end of the month as per the Education Department’s guidelines,” she said.

Meanwhile, many SSLC students said they were at a disadvantage as their peers in the Central boards had not written many of the papers, which were cancelled by their respective boards on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Central board students were assessed for papers that were not conducted based on their internal assessment and their performance in the exam conducted. “When the merit list is prepared, we will be at a clear disadvantage as the Central board’s assessment has been lenient,” said an SSLC student who hopes to get admission into a college in Malleswaram.

Second-year PU students also face the same disadvantage.

Although Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar had announced that they would attempt to normalise the scores of State syllabus students, it did not happen.