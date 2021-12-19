Colleges struggle to conduct classes without guest lecturers

Bengaluru

19 December 2021 01:36 IST

They have been boycotting classes since Dec. 10 demanding regularisation of services

Ever since guest faculty members started boycotting lectures earlier this month, many first grade government degree colleges are struggling to function and hold classes. Students are let off early in the day as college managements have been finding it difficult to run classes given the staff shortage that they are grappling with.

Guest faculty members have been boycotting classes from December 10 demanding that their services be regularised. However, college principals said they require additional guest faculty this academic year to roll out the National Education Policy.

Advertising

Advertising

One of the principals of a first grade government college in Bengaluru said that currently 35% of their lecturers are guest faculty members. “We are finding it extremely difficult to run classes. We have tried all the permutations and combinations, and even combined classes. But we will be able to conduct classes as per the timetable only once the guest lecturers return to work,” the principal said and added that in addition to the existing staff, they would need at least another 20 guest faculty members to run electives as per NEP.

Amaresh Kadagada, State President of Students Federation of India, said that students were put to a lot of inconvenience and anxiety. “The Government should immediately call guest faculty members and ensure that the issue is addressed at the earliest,” he said.

H. Prakash, Principal, Maharani Arts, Commerce and Management, said that nearly 60% of the teaching in their college was done by guest faculty members. “We normally conduct classes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but we have been letting off students around lunch time as we are unable to conduct classes. It will be difficult for us to complete the syllabus on time if this situation continues,” he said. The odd semester classes began in colleges in October this year.

Hanumanthe Gowda R. Kalmani, state president of Government First Grade Colleges’ Guest Faculties’ Association, Bengaluru said, “For several decades now, we have been teaching in these colleges and earn a meagre ₹11,000 or ₹13,000. But this time, we have decided not to relent until all 14,544 guest faculty members working in 430 government colleges are made permanent.”