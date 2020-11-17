Colleges reopen in Karnataka with very thin attendance

Bengaluru

17 November 2020 11:37 IST

Many students had to skip classes as they had not got their COVID test results

After being closed for eight months, degree colleges in Karnataka reopened on Tuesday amidst several precautionary measures during the pandemic.

Students of many colleges were however unable to attend classes as many of them who had given swabs for COVID 19 testing did not get their results. To attend classes, students and staff are required to produce a COVID negative certificate.

T.M. Manjunath, president, Karnataka Government College Teachers’ Association said that classes were held only for final year students. He said that majority of the colleges reported low attendance. Mr Manjunath said that only around 10 to 20 percent of the students opted to attend these classes.

Advertising

Advertising

The state government has made it clear that it is not mandatory for students to attend classes and students who wish to attend classes will have to get a consent form from their parents. Those students who do not want to attend offline classes, have been told to attend the online classes.

Amaresh Kadagada, State President, Students’ Federation of India, Karnataka said that students from many colleges had to go to hospitals or PHCs to get their COVID 19 tests done. “The government needs to conduct free testing on the college premises for staff and students so that they are not put to risk,” he said.