Colleges reopen, but not many students come

HUBBALLI

26 July 2021 20:18 IST

Various degree colleges in Dharwad district reopened on Monday as per the direction of the government. However, not many students attended classes on the opening day.

The government has permitted offline classes as the number of COVID-19 cases has reduced drastically and also a large number of students have been vaccinated through special drives.

There are 263 colleges affiliated to Karnatak University in Dharwad district and all of them reopened on Monday. These colleges have recorded 99% vaccination among students and on Monday, classes were held in accordance with COVID-19 protocol.

According to university officials, hostel wardens have been instructed to keep the rooms clean after sanitisation for accommodation of students from other districts. As per the protocol, wearing face masks is compulsory and hand sanitisers have to be kept in front of every classroom.

Strict instructions have also been given to the staff running the hostel mess to ensure that physical distancing is maintained while serving food. The hostel staff have also been directed to sanitise rooms twice every day, according to university authorities.

As per the protocol, the classrooms have to be sanitised everyday before classes start and also after classes end.

However, despite assurance by college authorities about strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol, many students seem to be hesitant in attending offline classes. Meanwhile, some of the private colleges are continuing with online classes along with offline classes for the benefit of students.