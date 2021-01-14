Colleges may face shortage of rooms, faculty when classes resume Jan. 15

Bengaluru

Number of students in a class has been limited to 50% of total strength

While students in intermediate semesters are preparing to return to campuses for the first time in months on Friday, many colleges across the State are likely to face a shortage of classrooms, and also teachers. The number of students in a class is limited to 50% of the total strength to ensure social distancing as a precaution against COVID-19.

One of the solutions is to conduct classes in batches, with the room sanitised between sessions, while another is an alternate day model. T.M. Manjunath, president of the Karnataka Government College Teachers’ Association, said college managements would evaluate how many students would attend classes and then decide whether to conduct lectures in batches.

On alternate days

The principal of a government first-grade college in west Bengaluru said they would definitely have a shortage of classrooms if they have to conduct classes for students of intermediate semesters as they have a high student enrolment. “We have to conduct classes on alternate days for students of different semesters. If we do not do this, we will not be able to ensure that they maintain physical distance within the campus,” he said.

C.B. Annapurnamma, principal of the National College, Basavanagudi, said they would reopen for intermediate semesters from January 18, and not on Friday as scheduled. “By then, a majority of the classes for final-year students will have been completed. We will conduct the remaining classes for them online and hold physical classes for students of intermediate semesters,” she said.

In addition to this, she said they would also have a shortage of faculty members if multiple classes are to be held for students from the same semester. “We will have a meeting with faculty members to decide how to conduct classes,” he said.

T.D. Kemparaju, Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore North University, said they recently conducted a meeting with principals of affiliated colleges and told them they would have to manage keeping in mind space constraints.

“Colleges may have to make additional arrangements if the attendance of intermediate semesters is good. We will conduct a review on Friday once the classes commence,” he said.