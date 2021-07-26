Colleges in Mysuru reopen after a long gap

Only vaccinated students were allowed to attend offline classes

After a long gap, all first-grade colleges, constituent colleges of University of Mysore, and the post-graduate (PG) centres reopened on Monday for running physical classes that were suspended in view of the second wave of pandemic.

The reopening marked the beginning of the new academic year since the government waited for giving its nod for the offline classes as it wanted to vaccinate the students as a safety precaution.

The students who had received the first dose of vaccine were allowed to attend the classes as per the government instructions. The colleges had been asked to run the classes in accordance to the SOPs issued by the government and it was a must for students to follow the COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

However, the government has not made it mandatory for the students to attend the offline classes. The online classes would be continued if students wished not to attend the physical classes.

Many colleges reported an attendance of about 50 per cent on day one and the authorities said more students were expected to attend in the coming days although it’s not compulsory.

Students were seen excited as they arrived to attend classes after nearly a gap of three-four months. They were happy to meet their friends and their teachers, who were so far teaching them in the online mode to ensure continuity in learning.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar said the university has taken all measures for the safety of students and classes would be run as per the government guidelines.

Registrar Shivappa said nearly 62 per cent of the students of colleges coming under the university’s jurisdiction had been vaccinated and nearly 50 per cent of the students attended classes on day one of the reopening.

“We are also conducting vaccination drives at the health centres in Maharaja’s College and also on the Manasagangotri campus to facilitate students getting the jab. We had received nearly 600 doses of vaccine on Monday and the same was administered to the students,” he said.

Prof. Shivappa said the University had mailed a questionnaire to the students seeking details on their vaccination before the reopening of the colleges. Most of them who responded to the mail said they have received the jabs. Those who haven’t received the shots so far can get it done at the earliest since vaccination is a must to attend the offline classes.

The Registrar said more students were expected to report to physical classes once the hostels resume canteen facility from August 1. Seventeen hostels in the campus had to be shut after the COVID-19 cases went up here and the students returned to their hometowns.

Before the reopening, the classrooms in colleges and universities were sanitised for the safety of students. At a college in Mysuru, students’ vaccination certificates were checked before they were allowed to enter the classes.