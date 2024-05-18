Colleges asked to make use of ‘Teaching with Skill’

M. Vishwanath, Registrar of Raichur University, Raichur, has requested colleges to make use of ‘Teaching with Skill’ project and extend a helping hand to the students to improve their employability by upgrading their skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the seminar jointly organised by the Collegiate Education Department, Karnataka Skill Development Board and Raichur University in Raichur recently, he said said that the State government had chosen Raichur University to implement the ‘Teaching with Skill’ project to improve employment skills among students.

“The project will help students of government colleges in these two districts, which have already been announced as aspirational districts by the Union government. Therefore, colleges under Raichur University should make use of the project to encourage students,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golle Shivasharana, Regional Joint Director of the Department of Colligate Education, said that students from the poorer sections of families and rural areas, who are unable to spend lakhs of rupees in private colleges to pursue a degree and skill based education, should utilise the projects, that the government is implementing to develop the skills.

“The Union government has established a fully-equipped government model degree college in Raichur; and therefore, students should get admission there in large numbers to have a quality education “ he said.

Jitendra M., Executive Manager of Karnataka Skill Development Board, said that Raichur University was selected along with Gulbarga University, Tumkur University, and Davangere University to implement the project in the previous year’s budget. “The prime concept of the project is to provide skill-based education to the students who are in the final year of graduation. As many as 7,700 students alone from Raichur University and 30,000 in the entire State will benefit from the project,” he said.

Nagesh R. Nodal Officer of the Collegiate Education Department, also spoke. Yariswamy, Registrar (Evaluation), Prof. Manikanthan, B. Saroja, Suryakanth Ummapure, Raghavendra Fattepur, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.