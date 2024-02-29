‘Colleges are where personalities of students are shaped’

February 29, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Belagavi

Praxis 2K24 , a two-day State-level technical conference, was inaugurated in the KLE Society Engineering College in Chikkodi on Thursday.

Registrar (Evaluation) of Visvesvaraya Technological University T.N. Srinivasa urged young people to develop and maintain a positive outlook in life, without being bogged down by failures.

“You should never allow failure to stop you. Failure teaches us lessons. The best way is to move forward from one failure to another without losing enthusiasm as it will lead to success. Everyone has the potential to succeed,” he said.

“You should have discipline and the right attitude to be successful,” he said.

“Colleges are not buildings where teachers give lectures and go away. They are institutions where the personalities of students are shaped in four years. We should all realise this and act accordingly,” he said.

He asked young people to engage seriously in seminars, conferences and other co-curricular activities in the college.

“VTU has put in place systems and processes to see that it releases results in 10 days, after conducting examinations for over 4.5 lakh students. We have got the 64th rank in NIRF that shows our commitment to quality,” he said.

Principal Prasada Rampure said that the technical conference was organized to enhance technical knowledge as well as practical skills of students in the college. He said that this conference will help them to showcase their talent.

KLE Society members, college committee members, convener of the conference Sanjaya Pujari , faculty members Anita Biraja, Vinod Biradar, Sachin Mekkalike and others were present.

