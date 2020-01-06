College students stage protest in Shivamogga

Condemning the assault on students by masked men on the campus of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), students from various colleges in Shivamogga city staged a protest on the premises of Deputy Commissioner’s office under the aegis of National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Monday.

Addressing the protest meet, Chethan K., vice-president of NSUI State unit, alleged that JNU students have been targeted for the protests they had staged against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens(NRC) recently.

He said there was a glaring failure by the Delhi police controlled by Ministry of Home Affairs to collect intelligence inputs on the incident and to provide security for the students. Referring to the incidents of police beating up students on the campus of Jamia Milia Islamia University and the crackdown at Aligarh Muslim University during the protests against CAA, he said students who are against the CAA are being targeted in a systematic manner.

The intolerance displayed against the students for expressing their political views is against the democratic ethos of the land, he said.

The protesters raised slogans demanding a thorough probe into the JNU incident and arrest of the assailants at the earliest. They requested the President to take note of the atrocities being committed against students who have taken stand against CAA.

They submitted a memorandum to the President in this regard through the office of Deputy Commissioner. Functionaries of NSUI Balaji, Vinay, Vijay and Ravi took part in the protest.

The functionaries of Students United Movement staged a separate protest in the city condemning the attack on the students at JNU.