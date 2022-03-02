College students now job-ready with skill training by NRCCD

NR Centre for Community Development (NRCCD), an initiative by NR Foundation, recently conducted employability skill training for the students of Maharani’s College here, a three-month tailoring training for women of Kurubarahalli engaged in plastic waste collection, and a 10-day paper bag making training for visually impaired youth. In total, 83 got the skill training with 63 for employability skills, 15 for tailoring courses and seven for paper bag making skills.

Certificates were distributed to 63 students who completed. The event was held at the Maharani Women’s Commerce and Management College auditorium. The college also received Tally software and 30 park benches from NR Foundation as a part of the CSR Initiative.

The skill development training is provided to upskill the youth and enhance their employability. Vocational training for making paper bags was given to seven visually impaired students and they were motivated o become entrepreneurs. Tailoring skills were provided to the women in Kurubarahalli. The training would help them increase their family income, a press release said here.

Speaking about the event, R. Guru, Chairman, NR Group, said, “WWith this training, we boost their confidence to become employed and run their families.”

Kiran Ranga, Director, NR Group, said, “The certification program was held to make the students believe in the value of education and skills.”

Mahadeva Swamy, Principal, MWCM College, thanked the foundation for donating tally software and 30 park benches to the college..