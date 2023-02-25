College students instructed to attend PM Modi’s Shivamogga programme

February 25, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Hassan

Students of many colleges in Shivamogga district are said to have been asked to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme at Sogane near Shivamogga on February 27. The PM will inaugurate the airport that day.

The management of the National Education Society in Shivamogga has issued a circular to the eight degree colleges of the institute to ensure that students attend the PM’s programme. “The students should not attend the programme wearing college uniforms. They should not wear black dresses,” the circular said.

All students have been asked to reach their respective colleges by 8.30 a.m. on Monday. The institute will arrange transport facilities for the students.

K.P.Sripal, advocate and leader of the Swaraj India Party, told The Hindu that students of colleges in Thirthahalli, Sagar and other taluk centers had been asked to attend the programme. “Students have been given instructions on what to carry and what not. They have been asked not to go to the function wearing college uniforms,” he said.