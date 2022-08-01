Karnataka

College student run over by train

Tyres burnt by protesters on a road at Mosale Hosahalli in Hassan taluk on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent Hassan August 01, 2022 18:03 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 18:03 IST

A college student died as a train ran over her soon after she accidentally fell on the railway track at Ankapura near Hassan on Monday. Preethi, 16, of Gudde Teranya village in the taluk, was on the way to the Government First Grade College at Mosale Hosahalli when she met with the accident. According to students, when she was waiting to cross the railway track she lost balance and fell on the track. Even before she could come out of the track, the train had hit her.

Following the incident, students and local people staged a protest stopping vehicles on Hassan-Mysuru Road. They burnt tyres and blamed the negligence of the Railways for the accident. Shantigrama and Gorur Police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

