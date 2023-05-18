ADVERTISEMENT

College student killed in road accident

May 18, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A college student was killed on the spot after being hit by a car and run over by a truck in Hubballi on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Dhruv Jain, a student of Prerana College, was crossing the road during lunch break at Unkal Cross when the accident occurred.

He was hit by the car while crossing the road and as he fell down, a truck ran over him. Although locals rushed him to the KIMS Hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

North Traffic Police, who visited the spot, have registered a case. The details of the car, which hit the student, is being collected.

