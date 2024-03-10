ADVERTISEMENT

College student kidnapped, rescued

March 10, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A man is said to have kidnapped a college student after she refused to reciprocate to his advances in Haveri on Friday.

The accused, Vishnu Honnappa Tagadinani, kidnapped a 21-year-college student for refusing his repeated pleas for getting into a relationship with him.

He forcibly pulled her into his car in Haveri in the morning, the police said.

When onlookers informed the police, the latter gave a chase to the car.

The accused stopped the car near Motebennur and dropped the girl on the national highway. Then, the police brought the student back home.

A case has been registered.

